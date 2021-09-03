Looking at United Development FUnding Income Fund IV (which was a listed REIT on Nasdaq which subsequently traded OTC):

This security had its registration revoked by SEC on 2020.08.13, according to last page of https://www.sec.gov/litigation/opinions/2020/34-89535.pdf

However, on 2021.09.23, UDF says United Development Funding IV (“UDF IV”) announced today that on August 9, 2021 its board of trustees authorized a cash distribution of $0.065 per share (Link http://www.udfonline.com/united-development-funding-iv-and-united-development-funding-income-fund-v-announce-distributions-aug12/)

Q1 - What happens after a security registration is revoked by SEC? (I was surprised that, there can be cash distributions for a security which has its registration revoked.)

Q2 - Separately: SEC says Broker-dealers may not execute any trades in stocks whose registration has been revoked pursuant to Section 12(j). I guess this means existing shareholders can still trade with counterparties other than broker-dealers?)