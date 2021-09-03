0

Looking at United Development FUnding Income Fund IV (which was a listed REIT on Nasdaq which subsequently traded OTC):

Q1 - What happens after a security registration is revoked by SEC? (I was surprised that, there can be cash distributions for a security which has its registration revoked.)

Q2 - Separately: SEC says Broker-dealers may not execute any trades in stocks whose registration has been revoked pursuant to Section 12(j). I guess this means existing shareholders can still trade with counterparties other than broker-dealers?)

