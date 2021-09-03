I have recently found the perfect home to move to in response to changing requirements in my life. I need to raise approx 60000$ in cash to make a 20% down payment. Normally this would not be a problem, however in the current market, sale-contingent offers are a death sentence to buying a home. I am attempting to figure out how I can work this out. The options I am currently exploring are either an off-the-books loan from family to be paid back upon sale of my existing home, or a loan against my retirement accounts. Unfortunately, due to the fact that I would be floating 2 mortgages my debt-to-income ratio will be sitting at 40%(even if just for a short period between sales), so my lender will not let me do a traditional financial vehicles like a 80-10-10 loan or a lower down payment with PMI. If it matters, my credit score is ~760.

To be clear I am asking if there are other options out there(not specific service recommendations though)