I recently started talking to this guy few weeks ago and then he asked if I’m interested in being his sugar baby and then he wants my account number and routing so he can send me direct deposit then I would have to make it into Bitcoin… Idek if this is real or a scam I even told him to send me his id and social security lol he sent them but I’m like still iffy or maybe I have trust issues idk I need helpppp! Also never met him in person he’s out of state.

I can answer the question base on the title:

Is my sugar daddy a scam

The answer is yes. Everything else they did from asking for your account number and routing, to cryptocurrency, to them giving you their SSN and id; screams scam even louder.

