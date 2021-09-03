Long story short, I am changing jobs and my new employer offers medical, dental, and vision. However, I've had a rough year and have finished paying all of my medical insurance's deductible and am close to the out-of-pocket maximum. After doing some math, I think going with COBRA instead of my new employer's medical insurance makes the most sense for me.

However, I'd still like to participate in dental and vision plans with my new employner. Is this a valid arrangement? That is, keeping COBRA for medical only and use my new employer's dental and vision.