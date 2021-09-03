There are three people in a Delaware LLC, acting as a partnership. We have a formula that we use when we distribute money (based on hours worked, mostly), so our distributions generally don't line up with our ownership percentages.

Two of us would like to change our ownership percentages, and in exchange we'd modify the distribution formula to favor the person losing ownership.

We don't have anything in our operating agreement that either prohibits or specifically allows it, so we're relying on the fact that all three of us are in agreement.

Is there any reason why this wouldn't work? I know for other business types, like an S-Corp, you generally have to be paid outright using Fair Market Value of the shares, but that doesn't seem to be the case for LLCs.