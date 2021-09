My ex boyfriend (of 6 years) and I co-owned a property we bought less than two years ago.

Upon our split...

We agreed that I would refinance the property, and buy him out (approx 150, 000)-removing his name from the title at close.

Is the money he rec'd from the buyout (since we owned the property less than 2 years) subject to capital gains?

Is the money considered taxable or reportable "income"?