How does the CAPE calculation take into account inflation?

I thought that previous years earnings were discounted by prior year's inflation into today's money and then averaged. If that were the case I would expect 1/CAPE to be the notional yield for the next year BEFORE inflation.

For example if earnings exactly kept pace with inflation over the last 10 years and in the last year were $100 then the inflation-adjusted average of the last 10 years earnings would also be $100. If the current price was $2000 I would expect the CAPE to be 20 and the yield = (1/CAPE) = 5%

So if I'm using CAPE to notionally predict next year's earnings, and inflation were 2%, I would do: $2000 * 5% * (1 + 2%) = $102 and this would be in line with the previous years. The value to me as an investor would be less because the $2000 capital would be worth 2% less after a year. So the real return AFTER inflation a year from now is close to 3%.

This seems to be the same as the calculation explained here under "How to Calculate the P/E 10 Ratio" which they say is the same as CAPE. https://www.investopedia.com/terms/p/pe10ratio.asp

Then I read the following article by Shiller which explains Excess CAPE Yield (ECY).

https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/making-sense-of-soaring-stock-prices-by-robert-j-shiller-et-al-2020-11

Key sentence: "To calculate the ECY, we simply invert the CAPE ratio to get a yield and then subtract the ten-year real interest rate". Which I've seen interpreted as:

Excess CAPE Yield = (1/CAPE) - (Treasury10YearYield - Inflation)

Which seems to be a measure of the risk-premium you are being offered for holding shares over a risk-free investment. But my confusion is that the term on the left is BEFORE inflation (I think) and the term on the right is definitely AFTER inflation. If true Excess CAPE Yield would be comparing apples with pears. So then I thought I must have misunderstood CAPE and 1/CAPE must also somehow be AFTER inflation.

e.g. if Treasury10YearYield = 5% also then Excess CAPE Yield = 5% - (5% - 2%) = 2% but earnings from treasuries also $100, so no better than the original investment.

Which part of my interpretation or calculation is wrong please?