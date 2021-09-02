Your personal opinions about what "nobody in their right mind" would or wouldn't do are not the law. There are, depending on where you live, a large number of laws and regulations that govern certain kinds of advice. Some advice is sufficiently specialized that people can rely on it for life and death matters; in those topic areas significant punishments apply to those who give it negligently. The specific topic areas, the licenses involved, and the punishments all depend on your jurisdiction, but the world over, they are very real.

Imagine you live in a place where mechanics who tell you "oh you must fix this right away" when in fact you don't need to could be sued, or mechanics who tell you "you can leave that for a few months" but then you are in an accident could also be sued. (Or fined, or lose their license, or be jailed.) In that world, mechanics would be very careful with their car advice. Your next door neighbour could still say "oh, we had that with our car and we waited 6 months to take of it, no problem" because you would know your neighbour was not a licensed mechanic and therefore wasn't giving what qualifies legally as Automotive Advice, just sharing an opinion.

Things get blurry when you're watching a youtube video, reading a blog, or reading a column in a magazine. Is this person giving you what legally qualifies as Topic Advice (whether that's medical, financial, legal or whatever) or just sharing their opinion? If they are giving Topic Advice they are risking their license, fines, being sued, even jail time if they do so deceptively, carelessly, thoughtlessly, and so on. (And if they don't have a license to risk, there are penalties for doing things that require a license without having that license.) If they are just sharing an opinion, they do not.

As a result, people with licenses to lose (and yes, there are licenses and such related to being a Financial Advisor) or who might appear to be such people will issue disclaimers that whatever they are saying is just their random opinion in general and not Topic Advice specific to your situation on which you can rely in a regulatory sense.

Sometimes, this disclaimer is meaningless. Someone tells you the symptoms of a stroke and what to do you if you experience them, you're not going to later say "I don't know, that video did say call 911 but then again they said it wasn't medical advice." But often, this disclaimer is quite useful. This person is telling me about Bitcoin or some stock I've never heard of or some stock exchange I've never heard of while making sure that if I act on their advice, it won't ever cost them any money. Hm. Keep that in mind.