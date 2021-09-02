I need to find dividend yield for apple at the release of their 2020 annual report, form 10-K. That's it. I can't find it anywhere.
Formula for trailing dividend yield: dividend per share divided by price per share.
The dividend per share can be found in the financial statements, while the price per share can be found from financial data websites (e.g. Yahoo Finance).
To calculate the current (trailing) dividend yield, you need the current share price. Share price is always fluctuating, so even if a dividend yield is somehow mentioned in the financial statements, it would not be the current dividend yield of the stock.