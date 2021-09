I don't know whether it is the perfect place to ask questions or not, But my question is in DEX or CEX, from where the trading fee is deducted ? from the base or the quote currency ?

if trading fee is : 0.2% and

When I place a BTC Buy order of Rs. 100. will I get BTC worth of 100 or will get BTC worth of 100-0.2% ? from where the trading fee deducted (from base or quote) when placing buy order ?

Similarly, when I place a Sell order from where the trading fee deducted ?