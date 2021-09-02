this might be a very basic and stupid question, but I've just recently started considering bank loans for my business (Covid...) and I have no experience with this world whatsoever.

I've noticed that some banks offer non-Covid-related loans at interest rates as low as 1.2%, whereas others won't go below 2.5%. The loans I'm checking are not special loans, rather basic business loans, so I can't understand why the difference would be so wide.

Does anyone know where the trend comes from? Is it like larger banks usually have lower interests, and smaller bank have higher ones? Or is that usually related to the region? (I'm checking banks in 2 different prefectures in Japan) Or anything else I can't think of?

Thank you in advance