I am reviewing my GnuCash books. I see that back in January, my bookkeeper typed the wrong payee name when she entered a transaction. When I try to correct the payee name, I get this message:

Change transaction containing a reconciled split?

The transaction you are about to change contains reconciled splits in the following accounts:

...

Are you sure you want to continue with this change?

I don't understand the implications. Is GnuCash warning me that it will "unreconcile" the transaction if I proceed? If so, why? (Unreconciling a transaction due to a name correction seems very inappropriate.) If the warning doesn't mean that GnuCash will unreconcile the transaction, what does it mean?

