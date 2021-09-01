I recently made a donation to a non-profit organizations that performs humanitarian assistance in places of conflict.

Afterwards I remembered that my employer matches my donation up to a particular limit and I looked into how to accomplish this. My employer stated that I would need a receipt or some proof of the donation.

Other non-profits I've donated to in the past have generally sent me emails containing a receipt or something that looks like an invoice. But the organization I made the recent donation to only provided me with an email that contained the simple description that follows:

Thank you for your generous donation of [price omitted]. Your contribution was received on [date omitted]. Every dollar counts and we appreciate your contribution to our cause.

Naturally, I contacted their support to ask them to provide a receipt or invoice -to which they responded that they do not provide such documents.

This got me thinking- is this behavior normal for big, well known non-profits in the United States? There's another non-profit I donate to regularly and they've always provided a receipt/invoice document. Are they even required to provide any documentation of the donation?