0

I recently made a donation to a non-profit organizations that performs humanitarian assistance in places of conflict.

Afterwards I remembered that my employer matches my donation up to a particular limit and I looked into how to accomplish this. My employer stated that I would need a receipt or some proof of the donation.

Other non-profits I've donated to in the past have generally sent me emails containing a receipt or something that looks like an invoice. But the organization I made the recent donation to only provided me with an email that contained the simple description that follows:

Thank you for your generous donation of [price omitted]. Your contribution was received on [date omitted]. Every dollar counts and we appreciate your contribution to our cause.

Naturally, I contacted their support to ask them to provide a receipt or invoice -to which they responded that they do not provide such documents.

This got me thinking- is this behavior normal for big, well known non-profits in the United States? There's another non-profit I donate to regularly and they've always provided a receipt/invoice document. Are they even required to provide any documentation of the donation?

3
  • Would your employer accept that email as proof of contribution?
    – Lawrence
    25 mins ago
  • 1
    @Lawrence I am waiting for their response to that question :) EDIT: but this question is more about my own curiosity
    – user111548
    24 mins ago
  • Let’s hope they accept it :) . I’m not in the US, but there may be a distinction between a payment and a gift. Payments get invoices and receipts. Gifts might only get acknowledgements. Though as you’ve noted, it’s common for gifts to charitable organisations to be receipted. I’m guessing the company won’t make a donation unless it is receipted, to satisfy tax paperwork.
    – Lawrence
    16 mins ago
2

They did send you a receipt, it's just informal and not a separate document like a .pdf file. I can't speak for your employer but at least for the IRS, I think the email should suffice for the tax deduction on the donation.

To directly answer your question: no, non-profits will pretty much always send you something resembling a receipt like an email. The only thing it really needs to contain is the non-profit name, the amount donated, and the date of the donation.

In my experience, I get an email for every donation I make online to non-profits. The only "official" receipt/invoice that I get is a year-end summary with all my donations for the entire year, and is sent by snail-mail or in a separate .pdf document.

