My sister & I bought a home 50/50 We are on the deed jointly, and we have no written agreement other than the closing documents. She paid for her half of the mortgage for 2 years, then paid nothing for the past 3 years, during which time I have been paying the full mortgage amount and all other expenses. If she has not been contributing any money towards the property for the past 3 years, in other words she has not continued her half of the mortgage is she still entitled to the full 50% of the equity?