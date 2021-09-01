0

I'm trying to understand the details behind private equity investment and especially seed/pre-seed rounds. I am based in the UK, so the laws can be different elsewhere, but I would love to hear general consensus.

Are there any guards against a startup raising multiple rounds to develop an IP and go default and sell off the IP to a "friend" company?

For example, Startup A raises 4 mil investor money and 1 mil debt in 5 years to work on a high tech project, after the rounds, the founders own 51%, other shareholders own 49%. Eventually, founders decide to sell off the assets or be "acquired" by Startup B for 0.5mil which all goes to cover the debt. So the shareholders get nothing from the sale.

Now Startup B gets 5mil R&D output for 0.5mil. A great bargain. Could Startup A shareholders be also shareholders in Startup B? So by even though Startup A founders get nothing from the sale as such, they might get benefit from Startup B acquiring the IP. So they kind of conned the 49% shareholders of Startup A.

The directors of Startup A have seven key duties.

  • Duty to act within powers
  • Duty to promote the success of the company
  • Duty to exercise independent judgment
  • Duty to exercise reasonable care, skill and diligence
  • Duty to avoid conflicts of interest
  • Duty not to accept benefits from third parties
  • Duty to declare interest in proposed transaction or arrangement

If the sale was an attempt to plunder the resources of A in order to enrich themselves as investors in B, the sale would violate most of these duties but most obviously the duty to exercise reasonable care and to avoid conflicts of interest. The minority investors would have an incredibly solid case if they were defrauded by the directors of A in such a blatant way.

On the other hand, if the sale was an arm's length transaction, it is entirely possible that it would be legitimate. It is entirely possible that A would spend $5 million developing a bunch of IP that turns out to only be worth $500,000. It would be entirely reasonable for the directors of A to discover this fact and decide that the most prudent decision was to sell of the IP, pay off the debt, and shut down the company because they didn't believe that the alternative was running up additional debt/ raising additional funds that they wouldn't be able to repay. Investing in early stage companies is risky after all-- sometimes ideas turn out to be not quite as profitable as you had hoped.

Whether it was an arm's length transaction or an attempt to plunder A to enrich the majority shareholders at the expense of the minority would require a judge to look at the actual circumstances. If A and B are largely owned by different sets of people, the directors of A that owned shares in B all declared their interest (and recused themselves from the vote if their stake was large) and there are a ton of emails going back months where the directors are all talking about whether or not there is a path to profitability, that would very much look like a reasonable transaction. If the spouses of the majority shareholders of A own 100% of B, they all hid their interest, and there are a bunch of emails where they talked about how they managed to fleece the 49% shareholders of A, the judge would find the transaction illitimate.

