I visited my branch and reported that funds were missing from my account. The banker took down my information and created a case file and told me that this would be investigated and that I would be contacted. Several weeks went by and Wells Fargo contacted me and told me that my request had been denied and that the money would not be returned to my account. In their investigation the bank found out that the wire transfer occurred in Texas. I am now out $1700, the bank knows I didn't withdraw the funds, and yet won't credit my account. Filing a lawsuit would be pointless since the amount wouldn't begin to cover legal fees.

    Did they provide a reason? Is it a personal account? How much time passed between you learning of the fraudulent transaction and when you reported it?
    – Hart CO
    45 mins ago

