My business bank account (technically credit union) does not have these things. The VAT OSS form for Ireland (and I believe all of them) require both the an account or IBAN number, and a BIC or SWIFT code. Being a US account, I have an ABA routing number, which the form won't accept, because it's not the same thing. I'm not even certain my bank can initiate an international wire transfer so that I could actually pay.

What do I do?