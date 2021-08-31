0

My understanding is if you are expecting to owe more than 2k in taxes you are supposed to pay quarterly estimate taxes.

If you don't you might pay a penalty interest rate on the taxes owed to the IRS (Not sure how much that interest rate is...)

If you make a significant capital gain after the last quarter estimate payment due date do you still get that penalty? Since it is gained after the cutoff date for submitting estimated taxes I would think not but want to be sure.

I'm also not really sure how or where to go to e-file estimated taxes to begin with... I was trying to find it on the IRS website but could only find an explanation of when you have to pay estimated taxes.

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.