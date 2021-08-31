My understanding is if you are expecting to owe more than 2k in taxes you are supposed to pay quarterly estimate taxes.

If you don't you might pay a penalty interest rate on the taxes owed to the IRS (Not sure how much that interest rate is...)

If you make a significant capital gain after the last quarter estimate payment due date do you still get that penalty? Since it is gained after the cutoff date for submitting estimated taxes I would think not but want to be sure.

I'm also not really sure how or where to go to e-file estimated taxes to begin with... I was trying to find it on the IRS website but could only find an explanation of when you have to pay estimated taxes.