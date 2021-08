I'm looking at this particular stock PLTR, for 2021 Q2 it shows -0.07 for basic and diluted eps on yahoo but 0.04 on nasdaq site, isn’t eps net income divided by total outstanding shares? I could derive -0.07 from -138,58/1,894,606 but where does this 0.04 come from? Thanks!

https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/PLTR/financials?p=PLTR

https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/pltr/earnings