I'm based in Europe and I would like to invest in some leveraged ETFs (e.g. TQQQ).

Yes, I know that ETFs like TQQQ is not to be held long-term. My original intention was to re-balance a few times per year which adds some protection

However, I now realised that I can't buy US-domiciled ETFs in Europe due to MiFID and PRIIP.

Yes, I'm aware that there are some European alternatives to US-domiciled leveraged ETFs like TQQQ but these seem vastly inferior to the US versions (lower liquidity, less protection in case of a dramatic market movement in an adverse direction)

So I want to go for the popular US leveraged ETFs

I remember seeing somewhere that one can effectively trade these in Europe via other means (e.g. futures/options/CFDs).

CFDs are out of question in my case. So I am interested in recipes that involve futures/options.

Can anyone share experience doing this?