Can someone explain what the colors on the bid and bid size and the ask and ask size mean? Also, why is the bid green and the bid size is red or vise versa?
Does this answer your question? Bid - Ask / red or green / Level 2 questions– Flux2 hours ago
No, I looked at that one before I posted, it does not really expalin why the bid price is green but the size is red.– The Dude2 hours ago
When the price is green and the size is red, it means that the price increased while the size decreased.– Flux2 hours ago