Can someone explain what the colors on the bid and bid size and the ask and ask size mean? Also, why is the bid green and the bid size is red or vise versa?

https://imgur.com/3KoKDSv

  • Does this answer your question? Bid - Ask / red or green / Level 2 questions
    – Flux
    2 hours ago
  • No, I looked at that one before I posted, it does not really expalin why the bid price is green but the size is red.
    – The Dude
    2 hours ago
  • When the price is green and the size is red, it means that the price increased while the size decreased.
    – Flux
    2 hours ago

