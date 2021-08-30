0

Scenario

I had a blossoming small business years ago and was introduced to a CPA I liked. Now days things aren't nearly as interesting but I've kept the same CPA as we've keep a pretty good financial relationship.

Anyway, this year I find myself receiving a check from the government (1x state, 1x fed) claiming that I paid nearly double what I was supposed to for 2020. I sent the explanation to my CPA's office and they said there had been an internal mistake with one of the CPA's veteran staff. After that they sent me payment vouchers for '21 which has thoroughly confused me.

Question

Why would my CPA's office send 1040-ES vouchers in month 8 of 12? Something seems amiss so I've found myself here.

    Do you still have a business and expect to pay estimated taxes or is that part surprising? Not sure we could help without more context, I'd ask for details from your CPA about the mistake, they owe you good explanations for all they do on your behalf, if they can't provide satisfying info then you may need a new CPA and may need to file a complaint.
    – Hart CO
    1 hour ago
  • Have you asked the CPA? What did they say?
    – Ben Miller - Remember Monica
    1 hour ago

