My accountant died in August last year, and his estate executor and I have no way to get into his payroll system. I know it's overdue, but is there any way to build a W2 for my one employee based on information on the EFTPS website, my state's unemployment or any other source? (State is Oklahoma, but I was a resident of Texas for all lastyear.)

There were no payrolls last year after he died, as I was out of work due to Covid. This year, I'm on Quickbooks Payroll so all set now.