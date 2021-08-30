First, the Kelly criterion is only exact when the actual probabilities of outcomes are known (e.g. roulette). For uncertain probabilities (e.g. sports betting, investing), the criterion is invalid since you can't know the future probabilities, only guess them based on historical data.

In fact, the wiki page for the criterion explicitly states that the rule shouldn't be used for investing:

Note that the Kelly Criterion is only valid for known outcome probabilities, which is not the case with investments. Investing the full Kelly fraction is not recommended.

Second, the 1% "rule" is a risk-management guideline, not a magic or optimal threshold. It's a guideline that keeps traders from risking too much of their portfolio on one investment. Depending on the type of investment, the maximum investment would be increased. For example, one could have a rule that up to 10% could be invested in any one mutual fund, since funds are less risky than individual stocks. Traders can also employ stop losses, options, and other risk management measures to limit risk of loss.

So, can they be in conflict? Yes. What should you do if they are? Use your judgment. Do you have enough faith in the Kelly criterion to risk more than 1% of your portfolio? More than 10%? If the criterion says that you should bet 150%, should you borrow and use leverage to multiply your returns (and your risk)? That's not something than can be answered in a vacuum. One would have to look at the potential loss of an investment and determine how much risk they are comfortable with.