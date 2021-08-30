0

I have a theoretical question.

If I sell call options for a stock that I own and if the price of the stock raise, I would have to sell my shares. This is my understanding of covered calls.

Now, what stops me from putting a limit buy order at the strike price of the options I have sold. Wouldn't this provide me the ability to retain the shares while selling options?

It is almost too good to be true, because I take basically no risk (apart from trading costs) and still have my shares if the strike price is reached. Just trying to understand, please tell me what am I missing?

