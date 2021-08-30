I am writing a personal program in python that requires me to have access to broad market data. I am particularly interested in NYSE advancers/decliners, NYSE and NASDAQ volume (% up/down), and also market-wide put/call ratios. From a quick look it doesn't seem like I can use Quandl or polygon.io for this. I don't know if the google or yahoo finance APIs have this but I believe they are no longer actively managed and the data is unreliable?

Does anyone use an API that allows you to HTTP-get request these statistics? I only need the data after the market closes so I don't really care about latency. I know I can manually get this each day on WSJ or TD Ameritrade but I want to be able to plot the data and don't want to have to scrape the data each day and add it to a spreadsheet. That would be a major pain and it would be hard to get the historical data this way. Just want to use an API- preferably a free API (which shouldn't be a problem because I will probably only make a handful of requests per day).