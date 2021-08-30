0

I am in the United States and I earn an income in the range of $200k/year. I am single with no kids and generally keep my overhead expenses low (car is paid off, my housing cost is very reasonable, etc.).

For retirement, I max out my 401k to the IRS limit and my employer does matching. My income allows me to have extra funds to invest and I realize that the next logical step is an IRA. However, I don't like the thought of my money being locked up for a long time and - if I understand IRAs correctly - I'm not gaining a tax advantage, I'm just deferring them, "kicking the can down the road". So, is there a case against having an IRA? Why not just keep a standard brokerage account and just keep the funds available for retirement or my own business or whatever else I want? What am I not seeing here?

At your income level you can't make deductible contributions to a traditional IRA and you can't contribute directly to a Roth IRA, but you can make a backdoor Roth contribution.

In a Roth IRA your gains grow tax-free and you don't pay tax on distributions (because the contributions were made with money that was already taxed). Also you can withdraw your contributions at any time without penalty. Significantly better than a standard brokerage account. Most people prioritize funding their IRA ahead of maxing out 401k contributions.

Even if it were just delaying taxes until retirement it's not really kicking the can down the road, it's better than that because you're likely to have a lower tax rate in retirement than during their career so you'd pay less.

Also, kicking the can down the road when it comes to taxes (while not relevant here) shouldn't be dismissed because a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar tomorrow, at least generally this has been true in the past.

  • "a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar tomorrow" -- I don't think inflation or interest rates have anything to do with the question. A traditional IRA is a way of "delaying taxes until retirement", and if your tax rate remains the same in retirement, it is essentially equivalent to a Roth IRA. That is, you are paying say 25 percent later (traditional) instead of 25 percent now (Roth), and that's indeed a wash (kicking the can). It's not about paying a fixed dollar amount later instead of now (in which case your remark would be pertinent). ... – nanoman 38 mins ago
  • ... The key advantage of either type of IRA is that assets are only taxed once -- there's no separate tax on the growth in the assets (capital gains and dividends) as there is for standard accounts. – nanoman 38 mins ago
  • @nanoman I said, "even if it were" because it's not the case, but even if it were kicking the can down the road then the fact that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar tomorrow would still make it desirable. IE other areas where we can kick the can down the road should not be dismissed. Revised wording a bit to hopefully better communicate that. – Hart CO 20 mins ago
  • Paragraph 3 implies that if the tax rate is the same in retirement, then it is can-kicking. Then paragraph 4 implies that inflation actually makes this can-kicking favorable -- but it's a rate, not a fixed dollar amount, so there is no need to adjust for inflation. Paying 25% of your assets now or 25% of your assets later is a wash regardless of inflation. – nanoman 4 mins ago

