I am in the United States and I earn an income in the range of $200k/year. I am single with no kids and generally keep my overhead expenses low (car is paid off, my housing cost is very reasonable, etc.).
For retirement, I max out my 401k to the IRS limit and my employer does matching. My income allows me to have extra funds to invest and I realize that the next logical step is an IRA. However, I don't like the thought of my money being locked up for a long time and - if I understand IRAs correctly - I'm not gaining a tax advantage, I'm just deferring them, "kicking the can down the road". So, is there a case against having an IRA? Why not just keep a standard brokerage account and just keep the funds available for retirement or my own business or whatever else I want? What am I not seeing here?