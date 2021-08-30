At your income level you can't make deductible contributions to a traditional IRA and you can't contribute directly to a Roth IRA, but you can make a backdoor Roth contribution.

In a Roth IRA your gains grow tax-free and you don't pay tax on distributions (because the contributions were made with money that was already taxed). Also you can withdraw your contributions at any time without penalty. Significantly better than a standard brokerage account. Most people prioritize funding their IRA ahead of maxing out 401k contributions.

Even if it were just delaying taxes until retirement it's not really kicking the can down the road, it's better than that because you're likely to have a lower tax rate in retirement than during their career so you'd pay less.

Also, kicking the can down the road when it comes to taxes (while not relevant here) shouldn't be dismissed because a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar tomorrow, at least generally this has been true in the past.