I'm interested in buying an electric car and I'm aware that salary sacrifice can be used to lease one with tax benefits. I don't like leasing cars as I like to keep them for a long time. I can't find out if this is possible (assuming my employer is willing to do the necessary paperwork).

I've tried searching here but I can't find a specific question on the subject.

General search is overwhelmed with companies offering leasing solutions, even with specific searches including the words "buy" and "purchase".

The government website doesn't seem to rule it out but doesn't specifically state it's allowed either.

My question in summary: If my employer is happy to do so, is it possible to use salary sacrifice in the UK to purchase, rather than lease, an electric car with the same low BiK tax rate as leasing one?