Recently I moved and of course had to transfer utilities...and other monthly billed items. Interestingly, with ALL (and I do mean every single company) my closed accounts had credits due to me. I had to be very aggressive in my phone pursuits with agents to get the funds back. In every instance I had to navigate vague questions(Comcast was the most difficult fight - asking me for my credit code for half an hour before I finally inquired after asking many times where I could find this code "Could you mean my phone number?" and he said, "Yes, yes, that is what I meant. Your phone number...) Furthermore my previous place of employment sent my monthly auto deposit - even though I no longer work there and have not for some time. In all cases I see the opportunity for embezzlement benefiting these agencies. I believe the School district will funnels funds from my erroneous payment back to an auxiliary account and it will disappear... I've known this about my previous school district for some time - mostly due to the fact I have contacted many of the districts previous employees.

It seems to me now that EVERY institution seems to have a type of "embezzlement" department in which they gather monies in that "grey area"...

I have been naive - is it true? Activity such as this seems not to be an exception - but the norm. I also had to call each agency more than one time to make sure this process stuck and the funds were actually 'Zelled' to my account.

Chase

Comcast

Southwest Gas

WM (they kept my old account open and kept charging me for trash removal at the home I sold.

Oro Valley Water Utility

A school district in AZ

these were small $100-$200 amounts (Chase thought I wouldn't notice the $181.11 didn't go in as I deposited another $2000.00 check...)with the exception of the payroll check in the 1000.00's.

My response to this is a resounding, "WOW!" Not to mention the extra work of getting funds back....