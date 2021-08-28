-3

My roommate Stephen recently decided he was going to be more annoying than usual by declaring a ban of the use of his couch in the common area.

My first reaction is no? But then I got to thinking, is it actually possible to legally ban the use of personal property between roommates in shared living spaces? and if so to what extent?

