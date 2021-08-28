Stack Exchange Network
Stack Exchange network consists of 178 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.
Visit Stack Exchange
-
-
0
-
+0
-
-
-
Log in
Sign up
-
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.
Sign up to join this community
Anybody can ask a question
The best answers are voted up and rise to the top
Asked
Viewed
64 times
2
My roommate Stephen recently decided he was going to be more annoying than usual by declaring a ban of the use of his couch in the common area.
My first reaction is no? But then I got to thinking, is it actually possible to legally ban the use of personal property between roommates in shared living spaces? and if so to what extent?
Russell
is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering.
Check out our Code of Conduct
.
Your privacy
By clicking “Accept all cookies”, you agree Stack Exchange can store cookies on your device and disclose information in accordance with our Cookie Policy.