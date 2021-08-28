Closed. This question is . This question is opinion-based . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it can be answered with facts and citations by editing this post. Closed 19 hours ago. Improve this question

My roommate Stephen recently decided he was going to be more annoying than usual by declaring a ban of the use of his couch in the common area.

My first reaction is no? But then I got to thinking, is it actually possible to legally ban the use of personal property between roommates in shared living spaces? and if so to what extent?