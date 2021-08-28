Closed. This question is . This question is opinion-based . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it can be answered with facts and citations by editing this post. Closed 4 hours ago. Improve this question

My roommate stephen recently decided he was going to be more annoying than usual by declaring a ban of the use of his couch in the common area.

My first reaction is no? But then i got to thinking, is it actually possible to ban the use of personal property between roommates in shared living spaces?