Let's say I am a foreigner who bought $1,000,000 worth of Microsoft in 2010.

I have just arrived in the USA on May/01/2021 and after 6 months pass the substantial presence test and qualify as a resident alien for income tax purposes with the IRS.

If I choose to sell my $1,000,000 worth of Microsoft on Dec/01/2021 (which is now worth $2,000,000), will I have to pay the long-term capital gains rate or the short-term capital gains rate?