I'm 23, just moved to NYC.

I want to go to Law School next year September. I have a 3.7 GPA, low 170s on the LSAT, and $20k in savings.

I work as a secular studies teacher at two religious private schools ($32k/yr and $40k/yr), and in a home for special needs individuals, where I work as an overnight asleep and as a regular staff member on Saturdays and Sundays.($500-1500/week). All of my jobs are in the Midwood area of Brooklyn.

I currently do not have an apartment, but feel I need one. I can use some of the money from the religious private schools as parsonage towards tax-free rent. I have no social life outside of my coworkers, and I work/study 100+ hours a week.

I want to build myself a fuller social life, make new friends in NYC, have my own place to live, learn to become an animator, date, and graduate Law School in a strong position where I can easily pay off my debt and live in Manhattan.

What is the best way for me to use my location, savings, and income to obtain these goals?