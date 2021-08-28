Here are some reasons why people may choose to buy ADRs even when they have access to the underlying's stock market:

Granularity — Sometimes, each ADR share represents less than 1 underlying share. Each ADR share would then trade at a lower dollar price than than the underlying share. This provides granularity in allocating money to the stock. For example, if 5 ADR shares (each selling at $30) represent 1 underlying share (selling at $150), the investor can allocate money to the stock in multiples of $30 instead of $150. This is extremely useful for small investors.

Low minimum investment requirement — In the US stock market, one can buy 1 share of a stock (or even less if your brokerage supports fractional shares). This may not be possible in some foreign markets where shares must be transacted in multiples of 10, 100, or 1000 shares. The use of ADRs may reduce the minimum investment requirement and provide granularity in allocating money. This makes investing accessible to small investors.