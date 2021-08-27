Best Buy has a few niche services and departments that do quite well vs online retailers. Best Buy sells a lot of home appliances, for example. With competitors like Sears, Circuit City, Fry’s, etc. all closing their doors, Best Buy has been able to adjust and profit accordingly.

Additionally, the company has stated recently that pandemic consumer electronics spending is up for them. There’s something to be said about going to a store that has what you need in-stock, right now.

https://corporate.bestbuy.com/best-buy-reports-better-than-expected-q1-fy22-results/