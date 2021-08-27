I have stocks data with a time frame of 1 minute (coming from Alpaca). Basically, it looks like this:

symbol minute open high low close volume AAPL 1 100 101 99 100 1000 AAPL 2 100 101 99 100 1000 AAPL 3 None None None None None AAPL 4 100 101 99 100 1000 APPL ... ... ... ... ... ...

I was surprised to see that it is possible to have missing data as in row 3.

Here are my questions:

Does this happen because there was no share traded during that time frame (minute 3 in the example)?

Does it mean that the volume is equal to 0 during that time frame ? In that case, I could replace None by 0 for the volume at minute 3

If no share was traded, it means the price was constant during the time frame. So, is it correct to say that open = 100, high = 100, low = 100, close = 100?

If all that is correct, I could fill in the None values and remove them entirely.

Let me know! Thanks