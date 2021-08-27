I have stocks data with a time frame of 1 minute (coming from Alpaca). Basically, it looks like this:
|symbol
|minute
|open
|high
|low
|close
|volume
|AAPL
|1
|100
|101
|99
|100
|1000
|AAPL
|2
|100
|101
|99
|100
|1000
|AAPL
|3
|None
|None
|None
|None
|None
|AAPL
|4
|100
|101
|99
|100
|1000
|APPL
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
I was surprised to see that it is possible to have missing data as in row 3.
Here are my questions:
- Does this happen because there was no share traded during that time frame (minute 3 in the example)?
- Does it mean that the volume is equal to 0 during that time frame ? In that case, I could replace None by 0 for the volume at minute 3
- If no share was traded, it means the price was constant during the time frame. So, is it correct to say that open = 100, high = 100, low = 100, close = 100?
If all that is correct, I could fill in the None values and remove them entirely.
Let me know! Thanks