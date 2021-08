Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 2 hours ago. Improve this question

TurboTax (desktop) does not allow entry of amounts over $999,999, e.g., a once-in-a-lifetime capital gain. H&R Block (desktop) software says it accepts large numbers, but in practice there are bugs in their implementation of itemized lists, so, No.

I have never used TaxACT. Any better?