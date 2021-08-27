0

In case of zero transaction fee, the option should have a fixed price determined from

c + K - S0 = 0

where

  • c = Call option price
  • K = Strike price, and
  • S0 = Current market price

If this is not satisfied i.e |c + K - S0| > 0 then there is an arbitrage opportunity.

But from Hull's book, this doesn't seem to be true and the range should be

S0 - K <= c <= S0

Assumptions -

  1. Transaction fee is zero
  2. Risk free real rate of interest is 0 (Just to simplify equation here, otherwise this can easily be factored by adding e^-rT)

Can anyone explain what I am missing and why would there be range for call price?

It's because the price of the underlying changes unpredictably over time, and the holder gets to choose whether to exercise it or not.

Suppose there's a stock with a price of $20, and a call option on that stock with a strike price of $20. Is the call option worthless? No, probably not, because the stock could increase in value before the option expires.

