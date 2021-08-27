In case of zero transaction fee, the option should have a fixed price determined from

c + K - S0 = 0

where

c = Call option price

K = Strike price, and

S0 = Current market price

If this is not satisfied i.e |c + K - S0| > 0 then there is an arbitrage opportunity.

But from Hull's book, this doesn't seem to be true and the range should be

S0 - K <= c <= S0

Assumptions -

Transaction fee is zero Risk free real rate of interest is 0 (Just to simplify equation here, otherwise this can easily be factored by adding e^-rT )

Can anyone explain what I am missing and why would there be range for call price?