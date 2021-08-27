In case of zero transaction fee, the option should have a fixed price determined from
c + K - S0 = 0
where
- c = Call option price
- K = Strike price, and
- S0 = Current market price
If this is not satisfied i.e
|c + K - S0| > 0 then there is an arbitrage opportunity.
But from Hull's book, this doesn't seem to be true and the range should be
S0 - K <= c <= S0
Assumptions -
- Transaction fee is zero
- Risk free real rate of interest is 0 (Just to simplify equation here, otherwise this can easily be factored by adding
e^-rT)
Can anyone explain what I am missing and why would there be range for call price?