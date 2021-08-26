What would be required for this to happen? Could this be a way to for the U.S. to somehow get out of debt?
Is there any possibility that in the future cryptocurrency will be backed by gold? [closed]
GLD is an exchange traded “token” which already exists, is fungible and backed by a lot of gold. – quid 10 hours ago
First, understand what it means for a currency to be backed by something. – user253751 31 mins ago
“USA escaping its debt” is absurd.
To be backed by gold you’d need someone having gold with the same value as the Bitcoin, and being willing to bet that gold on the Bitcoin price staying stable. What’s in it for whatever organisation would do that?
You're making the assumption that someone would want to back an existing cryptocurrency with gold. The question doesn't actually say that. – Simon B 1 hour ago