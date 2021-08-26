-4

What would it mean for a cryptocurrency to be backed by gold?

Is there some way in which a cryptocurrency backed by gold could help a government (like the US) get out of debt?

  • GLD is an exchange traded “token” which already exists, is fungible and backed by a lot of gold. – quid yesterday
    First, understand what it means for a currency to be backed by something. – user253751 yesterday
    The US is in debt because it borrows money (in the form of Treasury bonds) rather than collecting additional taxes. I don't think anyone wants the US to be out of debt. Erasing the deficit (which is the excess amount the US spends each year above and beyond tax revenue and what has already borrowed) is another matter. – chepner yesterday
“USA escaping its debt” is absurd.

To be backed by gold you’d need someone having gold with the same value as the Bitcoin, and being willing to bet that gold on the Bitcoin price staying stable. What’s in it for whatever organisation would do that?

  • You're making the assumption that someone would want to back an existing cryptocurrency with gold. The question doesn't actually say that. – Simon B yesterday

