The owner of an American style option (equities) can exercise his contract any time before expiration. It's my understanding that you have until 5:30 PM EST to do so on expiration day but I have read articles that say 5:00 PM.

Exercise of your option does not create a loss. Assuming that there isn't a pending dividend, the ITM short leg is already ITM with no time premium remaining. You have already incurred the loss. It's just not realized until assignment occurs.