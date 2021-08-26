Althought the question is in the title im trading AMC options on NYSE and im the seller of a vertical spread can i get assigned after the market has closed on weekdays like today? I've heard of a 1:30 hours after the market has closed on fridays it can be exercised but today is a thurday so can i suddenly wake up to know that im at a loss?
You can wake up and be at a loss whether the owner exercises or not... – D Stanley 16 hours ago
The owner of an American style option (equities) can exercise his contract any time before expiration. It's my understanding that you have until 5:30 PM EST to do so on expiration day but I have read articles that say 5:00 PM.
Exercise of your option does not create a loss. Assuming that there isn't a pending dividend, the ITM short leg is already ITM with no time premium remaining. You have already incurred the loss. It's just not realized until assignment occurs.
well im still not at a loss its just that the contract is reaching closer and closer to the strike price which makes me really nervous – Imeguras 15 hours ago
If the short option is approaching the strike, it might be a good idea to either close the position or roll it down a strike or more. If it gets ITM, you'll be buying back intrinsic value if you want to close and that will be more costly. – Bob Baerker 14 hours ago