I've been trying to look for the possibilitets to create a bank account in a non-european country. I live in a country in europe which is on the way to become the new Venezuela and just recently they shut down my small business account and confiscated around 60 000 usd, even I have delivered all accounting and tax forms on time. There has been no court or anything deciding it and i just got to know about it when i tried to pay a bill and it got rejected.

So my question is: Does anybody know what country is still safe to use for storing your own values?

I've been looking around, but most information i can find is from some agencies selling "setup a offshore account" services and i would like to get some answers which is not an answer in favour of the agency. I've been looking into Hong Kong and Singapore, but the US can also be interessting.

extra information: I dont do any criminal business and i dont look for a way to hide away illagel money. All my customers are different government institutions where the contracts are won from public announced jobs on official government pages.

    You may want to consult an accountant or an attorney who is familiar with the laws and regulations in your country. It would not be uncommon for doing what you propose to be illegal. – jwh20 19 hours ago
    Venezuela does not shut down businesses and confiscate assets. You need to identify the country in which this is happening. – Beginner Biker 19 hours ago
  • @jwh20 yes, I want to do that, but first steps is to look at what possibilities exist – SmallDev 18 hours ago
It's not clear if you actually need a non-European country, and by non-European do you mean non-EU? If so, why? US, UK and all of their overseas dependencies can be really interesting for you, but not necessarily necessary. If you want to get paid for government contracts from respected nations, using island nation countries could be counterproductive.

  • I dont want to turn this into a political debate. I basically want to know what is good country where economically freedom is still a core value of the country. – SmallDev 18 hours ago
  • The only thing relevant for you is whether you think your government will arbitrarily freeze your other accounts in Europe, and whether that is a valid concern. It could apply to other countries in the same network. The US, for example, has a very long reach to anyone it doesn't like, including its own citizens. So it may not matter which country if an arbitrary request from your own nation's government can get your banking shut down. So its up to you to elaborate on your own attack vector. @SmallDev – CQM 17 hours ago

