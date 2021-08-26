Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 18 hours ago. Improve this question

I've been trying to look for the possibilitets to create a bank account in a non-european country. I live in a country in europe which is on the way to become the new Venezuela and just recently they shut down my small business account and confiscated around 60 000 usd, even I have delivered all accounting and tax forms on time. There has been no court or anything deciding it and i just got to know about it when i tried to pay a bill and it got rejected.

So my question is: Does anybody know what country is still safe to use for storing your own values?

I've been looking around, but most information i can find is from some agencies selling "setup a offshore account" services and i would like to get some answers which is not an answer in favour of the agency. I've been looking into Hong Kong and Singapore, but the US can also be interessting.

extra information: I dont do any criminal business and i dont look for a way to hide away illagel money. All my customers are different government institutions where the contracts are won from public announced jobs on official government pages.