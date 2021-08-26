Suppose we are calculating a 5-day simple moving average (SMA) of a stock's closing price:

If it is now the end of the trading day on Friday, we can calculate the SMA using the closing price on Friday, Thursday, Wednesday, Tuesday, and Monday. The total time period covered by the calculation is 4 days (Monday close to Friday close).

If it is now the end of the trading day on Monday, we can calculate the SMA using the closing price on Monday, Friday, Thursday, Wednesday, and Tuesday. The total time period covered by the calculation is 6 days (Tuesday close to Monday close).

Notice the difference in the total time period covered by each calculation. Isn't there a problem with this inconsistency?

The difference between the closing price on Thursday and the closing price on Friday represents the price change over 24 hours (1 day). However, the difference between the closing price on Friday and the closing price on Monday represents the price change over 72 hours (3 days). Presumably, the average price change between Friday and Monday is greater than the average price change between any other two consecutive trading days, because the Friday-Monday gap is 3 days instead of the usual 1 day.

The problem gets even worse when there are holidays. For example, when calculating a 3-day SMA over a 3 day long weekend, the time period covered by each average calculation ranges from 2 days to 5 days.

In light of the inconsistent time periods explained above, why do technical analysis software and literature seem to ignore the problems caused by weekends and holidays when calculating moving averages?