It all depends on if "you" (specifically, the people in your house) are living below your means.

IOW, if the debt is piling up, then obviously not. But if you can still (relatively) comfortably (to clarify: that includes paying for your hobbies and other leisure activities) survive on the income generated by a lower-paying job, then by all means find a job that makes you happy.

Note that this all hinges on you controlling your finances (know where all your money goes, and follow a budget), not letting your finances control you.