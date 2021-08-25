From a quick google search of NASDAQ:

Issues Pending Suspension or Delisting

Each trading day, Nasdaq publishes a list of Nasdaq issues that are pending suspension or delisting. An issue will appear on this list the first trading day after the issuer provides Nasdaq with notification of its intent to voluntarily delist. An issue will also appear on this list if it has been suspended for failure to meet continued listing requirements or due to other events such as expiration, redemption, or acquisition of the security.