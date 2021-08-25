Stocks do NOT "follow Fibonacci retracement." Stocks move around randomly, together with some bias due to overall unpredictable market conditions. Sometimes these random movements correspond to a recognizable pattern on accident, and when they do people notice and say "look at that, a pattern!" Then they give these patterns fancy names like "Fibonacci retracement," and start looking for them in other places, which they will certainly find if they look hard enough. Sadly, any attempt to use these patterns in advance to predict future price movements fail. Sometimes they match on accident, and just as often they don't.

If these patterns worked, then they would quickly be used until they stop working. E.g. If the pattern actually, correctly, showed that the stock price will go up next week, then a whole bunch of people will start buying it THIS week, causing it to go up sooner, and ultimately erasing the pattern.