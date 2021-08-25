0

Suppose I have the historical closing prices of a stock, and the current real-time price. I want to calculate a simple moving average (SMA).

Historical prices:

Day Closing price
1 $1.10
2 $1.20
3 $1.30

Today is day 4. The markets are still open, and the last trade price of the stock is $1.35.

At this moment, while the markets are still open, which numbers do I use to calculate a simple moving average? Do I include the last trade price in the calculation? If I want to calculate the 3-day SMA, do I use the last trade price, day 3's price, and day 2's price to calculate the mean? Or should I use day 1's price instead of the last trade price?

  • Normally an unweighted, non-accumulative moving average is calculated by the mean of the previous k closing prices.. So I guess the current price shouldn`'t be included. – iLuvLogix 2 days ago
A 3 day moving average requires three days of closing prices (which you have) for the first calculation. If the market is still open on day 4 then it's not a daily close.

However, you could propose that if the market were to close at the current price of $1.35 then the 3 day SMA would involve days 2 and 3 as well as the current quote. You would then be able to see where the SMA3 is located relative to the current quote.

