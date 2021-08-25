Suppose I have the historical closing prices of a stock, and the current real-time price. I want to calculate a simple moving average (SMA).

Historical prices:

Day Closing price 1 $1.10 2 $1.20 3 $1.30

Today is day 4. The markets are still open, and the last trade price of the stock is $1.35.

At this moment, while the markets are still open, which numbers do I use to calculate a simple moving average? Do I include the last trade price in the calculation? If I want to calculate the 3-day SMA, do I use the last trade price, day 3's price, and day 2's price to calculate the mean? Or should I use day 1's price instead of the last trade price?