Suppose I have the historical closing prices of a stock, and the current real-time price. I want to calculate a simple moving average (SMA).
Historical prices:
|Day
|Closing price
|1
|$1.10
|2
|$1.20
|3
|$1.30
Today is day 4. The markets are still open, and the last trade price of the stock is $1.35.
At this moment, while the markets are still open, which numbers do I use to calculate a simple moving average? Do I include the last trade price in the calculation? If I want to calculate the 3-day SMA, do I use the last trade price, day 3's price, and day 2's price to calculate the mean? Or should I use day 1's price instead of the last trade price?