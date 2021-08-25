What I do not understand is what is really meant by the term "recurring"? Also why is the minimum time limit between recurring and fixed deposit so different (min :6 months and min :7days) respectively?
-
I googled "india recurring deposit", and the first hit was a clear explanation. – RonJohn 2 days ago
-
Even an even better search string is "india what is a recurring deposit". – RonJohn 2 days ago
A recurring deposit (RD) is an instrument where you deposit some money, at a specified frequency. On the target date, you receive the total amount you deposited + interest. The interest rate for the RD is decided and locked on the date you open the RD. This means you are immune to any fluctuations in interest rates over the period of the RD.
-
A contractually-obligated sinking fund? – RonJohn 22 hours ago
-
1@RonJohn , I guess the way to put it is that a RD is an instrument which can be used to create\manage a sinking fund. The "Contractual obligation" depends on the specific bank, some banks make it easy to skip a contribution without any penalty, others dont. – Akash 9 hours ago