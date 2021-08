Credit limits are a representation of how willing to hand you money a given institution is. While it's tempting to think of your activity and creditworthiness as the only factor in that decision, the company's own situation, and/or expectations of future economic conditions can also inform things.

If lender feels that they need to restrict their exposure to credit risk, altering their internal formulae that determine what credit limit they will give out is a reasonable strategy.

If there's nothing deleterious in your credit history, it's possible that it's not you, it's them. This doesn't mean anything sinister or apocalyptic per se, it could just reflect a new management strategy, etc.