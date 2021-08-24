0

Say I had 100 RSUs granted, and when vesting shares trade at $10. My employer will aim to withhold 54.59% to cover income tax/employee NIC/employer NIC.

The following day, when my employer actually sells the shares, the shares trade at $9. Given that (100 * $10 * .5459)/$9 = 60.6, my employer sells 61 shares to cover taxes. The extra .4 share proceeds, .4 * $9 = $3.6 will be refunded to me via my regular payslip.

Given the price difference between the $10 used for tax purposes, and the $9 price during the disposal, can I claim a ($10 - $9) * 61 = $61 capital gain loss? I looked up the HMRC's website but couldn't find a definitive answer.

For the purpose of this question, let's ignore the need to convert USD to GBP for tax purposes which follows it own rules and are irrelevant here.

At the time after the first two paragraphs, you own 39 shares with a cost basis of $10 per share. Shares sold for less that that, are a loss for tax purposes.

  • That I understand (cost basis for the 39 shares = $10/share, ignoring share matching rules for simplicity). What I'm curious about is whether I can claim a CGT loss on the 61 shares that were sold at $9 'instead of' $10? – foo 1 hour ago

